AIA BANNER DISPLAY

The Argyle International Airport (AIA) will host a Banner Displays from next week in an effort to sensitize the public on Coastal Vulnerability and Mitigation in St. Vincent & the Grenadines.

The AIA says it will collaborate with the University of Liverpool to have the banner displays with educational content regarding Coastal Vulnerability

The displays would be set up in the International Departure Check-In area at AIA from January 15 to 31, between the hours of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The public is being encourage to visit the Banner Display and learn about tools that can help mitigate coastal vulnerability, in an effort to enhance the country’s tourism product.







