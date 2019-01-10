NATIONAL FOOTBALL CLUB CHAMPIONSHIPS

In the National Premier Division Football Club Championships, Pride and Joy defeated System Three 1-nil last afternoon at Victoria Park.

Otis Hector converted the goal that inflicted System Three’s fourth defeat from nine matches.

Hope International and Je Belles played to a nil-nil draw in yesterday’s second match.

In the National 1st Division Championship, Owia United and the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force played to a 1-1 draw at the Sion Hill Playing Field where Sylvannus James scored for Owia United, and Demris Daniel netted for the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force.

At the Campden Park Playing Field yesterday afternoon, Volcanoes F.C beat QUESCO Titans 2-1 also in the 1st Division

Another three 1st Division matches are scheduled for this afternoon. At the Brighton Playing Field, Strike Force will meet Greggs F.C, Owia United will oppose Sparta F.C at the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown, and Sharpes F.C will play against Green Hill at the Campden Park Playing Field.







