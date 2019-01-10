POLICE THANKSGIVING SERVICE

Members of the he Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force will come together on Sunday for a Thanksgiving Service.

The Service will be held at the Old Montrose Police Station Lecture Hall, under the theme “GIVING THANKS – LORD YOU HAVE BEEN SO GOOD TO US”.

Sunday’s service will commence at 9:30 am and will feature praise and worship, motivational remarks and testimonies.

The Sermon would be delivered by Leading Seaman, Pastor Nolan James, who will also offer a special prayer for the Police Force.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related