As the Richland Park Netball Championship gets underway in earnest, Island Blend Success and 3J’S Valley Strikers will meet at 5:00, this afternoon at the Richland Park Government School Hard Court.

Tomorrow afternoon at 5:00, Country Meets Town Youth will play against VUL-TE-REZ.

The Championship officially opened last Sunday. Nine Teams are competing.







