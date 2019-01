The Annual General Meeting of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Squash Association will be held 3:30 Saturday afternoon, at the National Squash Centre in Paul’s Avenue, Kingstown.

Matters to discuss at Saturday’s Meeting are, the Financial Report, the Election of Officers to serve for a One-Year term, and the Events for 2019.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related