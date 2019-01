Team Athletics SVG will hold its Hurdles Classic on Saturday morning at the Sion Hill Playing Field at 9:00.

There will be competition in the Male and Female Under-15, Under-17, Under-20 and Open categories in the 100-metres hurdles and the 400-metres hurdles.

The Under-15s will participate only in the 80-metres and 60-metres.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related