BEQUIA MUSIC FEST

Final arrangements are being put in place for the 2019 Bequia Music Festival, set to take place later this month.

Patrons will be treated to many genres of music at the 16th hosting of the Bequia Music Festival later this month. Director of the Bequia Mount Gay Music Festival Sabrina Mitchell said everything in in place for the Festival slated for January 30th to February 3rd.

Miss Mitchell is promising a show of high quality, featuring local, regional and international performers who will be producing a wide variety of music.

Ms. Mitchell is also inviting persons to journey to Bequia for the music festival which promises to provide top-class entertainment in a relaxing atmosphere.







