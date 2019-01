MRS GRACE ROSALINE LONDON nee CAMPBELL of Glen formerly of Barrouallie died on Friday January 4th at the age of 58. The funeral takes place on Saturday January 19th at the Hill Top Tabernacle, Golden Vale. The Viewing and Tributes begins at 2pm. The service begins at 3:00. Burial will be at the Golden Vale Cemetery.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related