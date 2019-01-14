AIA BANNER DISPLAY

The Argyle International Airport (AIA) will host Banner Displays from this week in an effort to sensitize the public on Coastal Vulnerability and Mitigation in St. Vincent & the Grenadines.

The AIA said it will collaborate with the University of Liverpool to have the banner displays with educational content regarding Coastal Vulnerability

The displays would be set up in the International Departure Check-In area at AIA from tomorrow Tuesday January 15 to Thursday 31st, between the hours of 9am to 4pm.

The public is being encouraged to visit the Banner Display and learn about tools that can help mitigate coastal vulnerability, in an effort to enhance the country’s tourism product.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related