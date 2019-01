Chapmans F.C are the new Premier Division champions of the HAIROUN/National Lotteries Authority North East Football League after a 2-nil victory over World X1 last night at the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown.

The goals were scored by Saeed Da Breo and Hosni Chandler.

Earlier, Overland F.C defeated Brownstown United 1-nil to clinch the 1st Division Title. TRE-ZINE Da Souza netted the single goal.







