SVG SQUASH ASSN. AGM RESULTS

Kevin Hannaway is the new President of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Squash Association. He was elected at the Association’s Annual General Meeting on Saturday afternoon at the National Squash Centre in Paul’s Avenue, here in Kingstown.

The other members elected to the Executive for the new term are Vice-President- Jules Snagg, Secretary- Cindy Walcott, Assistant Treasurer- Janine Doyle, PRO- Michelle Samuel, Committee Members- Rochelle Williams, Lafluer Jones, and Jason Doyle as the Junior Representative.

Saturday’s Meeting also received and adopted the Annual Report and Audited Financial Statements, and discuss plans for 2019.







