NURSES-RECRUITMENT

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Commerce has announced that the recruitment of nurses from St. Vincent and the Grenadines to the United Kingdom will begin here next week.

The Ministry said the process will commence on Tuesday January 22, with a general information session at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Conference Room from nine-thirty in the morning.

The session is being held for persons who submitted a Curriculum Vitae (CV) during the application period.

The Ministry said there will be interviews immediately following the general information session.

Applicants will therefore be required to take along a copy of their CV and other supporting documents. Applicants are also advised to be appropriately attired for an interview.

The Ministry said all pertinent details relating to the recruitment process will be shared during next Tuesday’s session.







