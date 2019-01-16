POLYMER-ENVIRONMENT

Vincentians have been assured that the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, ECCB will be taking steps to ensure that the new Polymer Bank Notes which will soon be in circulation, do not have an adverse effect on the natural environment.

This assurance was given Director of the Currency Management Department of the ECCB, Rosbert Humphrey.

Mr. Humphrey was addressing the local media, during an information session and discussion, held at the local ECCB Agency Office at Frenches last Friday.

He disclosed that the plastic elements in the new bank notes will not end up at the landfill.

The new Polymer Bank notes will replace the current notes by June this year.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related