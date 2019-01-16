SVG TRADE WINDS 2019

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is preparing to host over 350 civilians, military and police personnel from across the region, during Phase-Two of the 2019 Trade Winds Exercise.

Phase 2 of Trade Winds 2019 will be held here from June 14th to 20th, while the Dominican Republic will host the first phase.



Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Junior Simmons, said the main objective of the exercise is to improve and enhance the region’s readiness and response-mechanisms to natural disasters through a series of joint training operations.

Head of the Trade Winds 2019 Secretariat, Superintendent Envil Williams, said the exercise is designed to conduct joint, inter-agency training focusing on complex security operations. Superintendent Williams said the co-operation of the public is crucial to the success of the exercises.







