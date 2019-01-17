The Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment here is stepping up measures to combat Dengue Fever here.

The Ministry said in a Media Release yesterday that one case of dengue fever has been confirmed here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

As a result, the Ministry said it is continuing to monitor vector activity and its vector control measures remain in effect.

The Ministry is urging visitors and residents to protect themselves from mosquito bites and avoid creating conditions for mosquito breeding.

According to the Media Release, over the past six weeks, persons reporting fever and respiratory systems, typical of the flu, remain within normal levels for the period under review.

Persons are reminded to practice hand hygiene and cough etiquette in order to minimize the spread of viral illnesses.



The Ministry says while Influenza A H1N1 is endemic to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, no confirmed cases have been reported during the last six weeks.







