MRS LENORE KEIR nee MCBARNETT of Luton, England formerly of Dickson Village and Biabou died on Tuesday December 25th at the age of 83. The funeral takes place on Tuesday January 22nd at the Hightown Methodist Church, England. The service begins at 11:30am. Burial will be at the Vale Cemetery, Stopley, England.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related