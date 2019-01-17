PREDIABETES WORKSHOP

Local Health Practitioners are meeting at the Methodist Church Hall this week in a consultation and workshop as part of the “Integrated Team-Based Care Model for Diabetes.”

The consultation and workshop are the first of three components of the capacity building project for the prevention and control of diabetes.

The project is being implemented jointly by the Governments of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Republic of China on Taiwan.

Dr. Yung-Wei Hsu is leading the Taiwanese Medical team here to help implement the project.

Project Coordinator, Dr. Del Hamilton the one-week consultation and workshop will seek to develop strategies for the early detection and management of Diabetes here.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related