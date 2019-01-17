SVG FF NATIONAL CLUB FOOTBALL RESULTS

In Group “B” First Division of the St. Vincent Brewery National Football Club Championship, Sharpes F.C and Hill View played to a one all draw yesterday afternoon at the Campden Park Playing Field.

Also, in the 1st Division yesterday, Greggs F.C secured a 3-2 victory over Owia United in Group “A” at the Sion Hill Playing Field.

Meanwhile, in the Women’s Championship at Victoria Park, Owia United hammered SV United 7-nil, and K and R Strikers thumped QCESCO Titans 9-nil.

Another two 1st Division matches are on the cards to be played this afternoon at 4:15. At the Brighton Playing Field, Sparta F.C will clash with Strike Force in Group “A”, and at the Campden Park Playing Field, Green Hill will square-off with Roxdale in Group “B”.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related