THEFT AT LITTLE TOKYO

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a report of Damage to Property and Theft which occurred in Little Tokyo, Kingstown between 12:30 a.m. and 5:00 a.m. on the Tuesday January 15th 2019.

According to preliminary investigations, some unknown persons allegedly damaged one (1) Neilson padlock and one (1) piece of rope by cutting it with an unknown object.

The unknown persons also allegedly stole three cases of Hairoun Beers valued $229.50EC, a half case of Guinness value $45.00EC, one (1) case of Busta soft drinks value $36.00EC, one (1) case of Hairoun soft drinks value $34.00EC, five (5) Vita Malts value $30.00EC, four (4) Village Ram energy drinks value $20.00EC and a half case of Mountain Top spring water value $27.00EC; the property of a Vendor of Victoria Village.

The Police are investigating an incident of wounding involving a 53-years old Handy Man of Glen, who alleges that he was unlawfully and maliciously wounded by a resident of Glen.

The complainant was reportedly struck on his left shoulder with a cutlass at Glen about 12:30 p.m. on the Sunday December 2nd, 2018.

Police have arrested and charged Munroe Hector, a 36-year old Chauffeur of Richland park with the offence of Assault occasioning Actual Bodily Harm and Damage to property.

Munroe allegedly (i) assaulted a resident of Evesham by lifting her up and slamming her on the ground occasioning Actual Bodily Harm. The accused is alleged to have (ii) pushed a 3-year old to the ground causing Actual Bodily Harm. The accused Munroe was also charged with damaging one (1) navy blue T-shirt value $35.00USD, by tearing it with his hands, the property of the complainant.

The incident occurred about 2:00 p.m. on the Monday December 3rd, 2018.







