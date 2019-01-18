GIRL GUIDE EVENT

The Guiders and Girl Guides of the No.1 Kingstown Girl Guides Company will this afternoon host the Chief Commissioner’s Exhibition, Enrollment and Awards Ceremony at the Coutts Hall of the St. Vincent Girls High School.

This year’s ceremony features several young women who have been outstanding in their personal development, community leadership and completion of the Girl Guide Programme.

Together, the Chief Commissioner’s nominees will present various projects and achievements that have promoted their growth in guiding, their schools and communities.

In addition, twenty one recruits will be enrolled and awards will be given to Girl Guides at various levels for being outstanding in several respects.

This afternoon’s ceremony is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m.







