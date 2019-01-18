POLICE INVESTIGATION UPDATE

Police are investigating an incident of Attempted Arson that occurred at Bay Hill, Cane Garden earlier this month.

Police say preliminary investigations have revealed that some unknown person(s) intending to commit Arson, set fire to the porch of a 53-year old resident of Bay Hill.

The Police say investigations into the incident are on-going and they are soliciting the assistance from members of the general public, with information that will aid with the investigation and the prosecution of the perpetrator(s).

Police have arrested and charged a 54-year old Labourer with allegedly compelling a 5-year old student to go from his porch to his bedroom and for allegedly having unlawful sexual intercourse with the 5-year-old Student. The incident is alleged to have occured at about 12:40 a.m. last Saturday.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting incident which occurred at Trigger Ridge, Redemption Sharpes at about 10:30am yesterday.

According to preliminary investigations, a 19-year old resident of Redemption Sharpes was shot multiple times by an unknown assailant. The victim was rushed to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where he is currently receiving medical attention.

Persons with information on this incident can contact the ACP in charge of Crime at 456-1339 or Officer in charge CID at 456-1810 or any Police Station.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related