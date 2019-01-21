Residents in Glen and surrounding areas will be treated to a free love concert this weekend compliments Vincy Marketing.
Vincy Marketing is a local company which has recently expanded to manage local gospel artiste.
Manager of Vincy Marketing Samuel Browne said a number of local artistes and groups will be showcased at the event which is being hosted as a means of giving back to the community.
Mr. Browne said the concert is being hosted to impact youths in a positive way, to counteract crime and violence in the area.
And, Mr. Browne is urging persons to attend the gospel event which aims to promote peace and love.
