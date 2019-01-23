RAPE ARRESTS

Police have arrested and charged a 37-year old Farmer with the offence of Indecent assault and unlawful sexual intercourse.

Police say the accused allegedly had unlawful sexual intercourse with a 13 year old student, she being under the age of 15 years.

The incident reportedly occurred between May 29 and June 27, 2016.

The 37-year old was additionally charged with the offence of indecent assault which allegedly occurred between June 27 and September 1, 2016.

Meanwhile … Police have arrested and charged three men with the offence of Rape.

The men, two of them 26 years old and the other 24, allegedly had sexual intercourse with a 47-year old Domestic.

The incident occurred between 3:00am and 4:00am on October 13, 2017.

And … Police have arrested and charged Alvin Jack, a 44-year old Farmer of Richland Park, with the offence of Possession of a controlled Drug.

Jack allegedly had in his possession 609 grams of Cannabis with intent to supply it to another at Spring Village about 1:25pm on Monday.







