SVG NCJ POLICY

A National Consultation will be held tomorrow to discuss the National Child Justice Policy here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The purpose of the initiative is to strengthen national child protection frameworks as it relates to children in conflict with the law.

It also seeks to ensure proper inter-sectoral coordination and cooperation with Non-Governmental Organizations and Civil Society.

The Ministry of National Mobilization will host the consultation among stakeholders to deliberate on the draft bill that is currently before a Select Committee of the House of Assembly.

The consultation takes place at Fisheries Conference Room beginning at nine tomorrow morning.

Minister of National Mobilization Frederick Stephenson is expected to deliver the main address at the Consultation.







