Nine Grade 6 students will today complete the final leg of competition in a Writing Contest hosted by the Ministry of Education, in collaboration with Hodder Education.

The finalists are:

Amara Adams Cane End Government Jevon Mc Coy Pamelus Burke Primary Jediah Seymour Dickson Methodist Dejana Jeffers Layou Government Sylique Frederick Brighton Methodist Lennesha Williams Troumaca Government Zohanna Ollivierre Paget Farm Government Roshanna Wyllie Marriaqua Government Christi Williams Fancy Government Aroma David Richland Park Government

According to a Media Release from the Ministry of Education, the students will write their final pieces at nine this morning at the Curriculum Development Unit, after which an award ceremony will be convened to acknowledge their achievements.

At the closing ceremony, which takes place at the Frenches House from 1:30 this afternoon, students will receive certificates of participation, trophies and other attractive prizes compliments Hodder Education.

The top three performers will also have the chance to read their winning compositions.

Close to 40 primary schools participated in the competition this year and the Ministry of Education continues to encourage the active engagement in literacy enrichment activities at both the school and national levels.

The Grade 6 Writing Competition has been an annual feature on the Ministry’s calendar for almost a decade and Hodder Education has been a significant contributor.

Hodder Education is an international publisher of educational resources which support the curriculum in almost every subject area and at every level.

The company is renowned for providing textbooks, eTextbooks and digital services to over 140 countries worldwide.







