MR CHARLES WENDELL ANDREWS better known as SOUTHY and CA-POON of Trinidad formerly of Stubbs and Lodge Village died on Wednesday January 16th at the age of 64. The funeral takes place tomorrow, Thursday January 24th in Trinidad. The service begins at 9:00 am. The body will be cremated.







