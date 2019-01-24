PM ON GEOTHERMAL

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is making steady progress with the implementation of the National Geothermal Project

This assurance came from Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves during a joint Radio Discussion Programme last Sunday.

Dr. Gonsalves confirmed that the first phase of civil works has been completed, and a contract has been signed for drilling.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, speaking during a radio discussion programme on Sunday

The St. Vincent Geothermal Company Limited and the Icelandic Drilling Company signed a contract in November last year that will lead to the drilling of four wells for a geothermal power project here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The project aims to deliver a 10 Megawatt Geothermal power plant to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, transforming its energy sector, reducing its dependency on imported diesel, and providing a new sustainable and affordable source of energy based on an indigenous resource.







