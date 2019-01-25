BREADFRUIT EXHIBITION

A Mini Exhibition was held yesterday to mark 226 years since the Breadfruit was introduced here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines by Captain William Bligh.

The Exhibition was hosted by the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, in collaboration with Massey Stores.

Agricultural Officer in the Ministry of Agriculture, Michael Gloster said the main objective of the exhibition was to create an awareness about the importance of the Breadfruit.

Mr. Gloster described the Breadfruit Industry as a billion dollar industry, which has many opportunities to capitalize on.

