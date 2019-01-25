The 2019 Budgetary Estimates will be presented in Parliament on Tuesday next week, by Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Camillo Gonsalves

According to the Order Paper, the Appropriation Bill is also listed for its first reading, by Finance Minister Camillo Gonsalves.

The House of Assembly Papers One, Two and Three will be presented, as well as Statements by Ministers and Reports from Select Committee.

Eighteen Questions are listed by the Opposition for oral answers.

The Meeting of the House of Assembly takes place on Tuesday beginning at 9am.

It will be broadcast live on NBC Radio.







