FOREIGN AFFAIRS STATEMENT

The Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines has a deep sense of unease and apprehension about recent developments in Venezuela, including the marches sponsored by opposing political forces on Wednesday in Caracas, which can promote civil unrest within the country.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the Government is dismayed at the provocative actions by the National Assembly President, Juan Guaido, which serves to destabilize severely order and the rule of law within the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

Further, the act by several governments within the hemisphere to recognize Juan Guaido as Interim President of Venezuela goes against the fundamental principle of non-interference into the internal affairs of a sovereign state which is established within the Organization of American States (OAS) Charter, the Inter-American Democratic Charter and the United Nations Charter.

The Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in this respect, reaffirms its recognition of the constitutionally elected President Nicolas Maduro who was inaugurated for a second term as President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela on January 10, 2019.

In order to maintain the democratic fabric of the Venezuelan society, the Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines urges both the Government and Parliamentary opposition to engage in meaningful dialogue inclusive of civil society and the business community without recourse to any action which can further erode the rule of law and lead to violence and civil unrest.







