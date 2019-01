In the VITA Malt Richland Park Netball Championship, High Park United gained a 47-10 victory over Country Meets Town V-Sports Youth yesterday afternoon at the Hard Court of the Richland Park Primary School.

At 5:30 this afternoon, J and G Scorchers will meet 3 Js Valley Strikers.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related