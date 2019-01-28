HUNTING AND OVERHUNTING

The 2018 to 2019 Hunting Season for Mammals and Reptiles will end this Thursday January 31st. The season opened on October 1st and the Forestry Department in the Ministry of Agriculture said it continues to work to ensure that the population of these animals are not overhunted.

The animals currently on the open list are: the Manicou, Agouti and Iguana.

Senior Forestry Supervisor, Cornelius Richards said while hunters have been complying with the guidelines set out for Mammals and Reptiles, they will be developing a program to manage how these animals are hunted.

He said this is important because they realize that the hunting season falls within the nesting period of some animals.







