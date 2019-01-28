The Canadian-based Vincentian musical trio, the Melisizwe Brothers, said they are grateful for the opportunities which have propelled them to musical stardom over the years.

The three brothers have been writing, recording, and producing their own music and collaborating with other musicians in the music industry, since their rendition of ‘I’ll Be There’ by The Jackson Five went viral.

Marc, Seth, and Zachary have been described as a multi-talented trio who has captivated the hearts and admiration of people around the world.

To date, their TV appearances include such highly-acclaimed programs like The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Steve Harvey Show, and Lead vocals of the Netflix series Motown Magic.

Lead Vocalist Zachary James, said it has been a joy to perform alongside his brothers.

The Melisizwe Brothers with be hosting a concert here this Saturday February 2nd at the Russell’s Auditorium and they are also expected to make several appearances at events and venues across the country.







