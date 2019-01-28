VITA MALT RICHLAND PARK NETBALL RESULTS

In yesterday’s matches ofthe VITA Malt Richland Park Netball Championship at the Hard Court of the Richland Park Primary School, J and G Scorchers defeated 3J’s Valley Strikers 39-14.

Reigning champions, High Park whipped VUL-TE-REZ 65-31.

Also, Teachers Co-operative Credit Union Star Girls won from High Park United 54-16, Country Meets Town defeated V-Sports Youths 47-10, J and G Scorchers had the better of Teachers Co-operative Credit Union Star Girls 48-36, and Potential Girls beat Bruce Law Chambers Netball team 37-19.







