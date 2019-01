The deadline for registration to this year’s Biabou Football League will be 22nd February. The registration fee is $300.00 per team for 20 players, and a maximun of three extra players. This year League will be allowed a maximum of (16) teams.

Registration forms are available at Dano`s shop in Biabou, and Committee members: J-Lany Williams, Clovis Williams and Rohan Johnson. The League is scheduled to open on Sunday 3rd March.







