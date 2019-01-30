SVG COMMUNITY COLLEGE TENNIS RESULTS

The Women’s Singles round of sixteen as well as the quarter-finals of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Tennis Championships were completed yesterday afternoon at the National Tennis Center in Villa.

Gabrielle Ben, Christine Veira, Anastacia White, Amarlia Benn, Alex Humphrey, Leanne Clarke, Ariel Ryan and Myka Williams won matches to advance to the quarter-finals in which Gabrielle Benn secured semi-finals spot by beating Christine Veira 6-LOVE, 6-1.

Also, Amarlia Benn won from Anastacia White 6-2, 6-3, while Myka Williams had the better of Ariel Ryan 6-1, 6-1, and Alex Humphrey beat Leanne Clarke 6-LOVE, 6-1.

In the Men’s quarter-finals matches, Richard Hoyte defeated Earldric Sam 6-1, 6-LOVE, Miguel Francis beat Ramiche McLean 6-LOVE, 6-1, Keshawn Butcher won from Jonathan Singh 6-1, 6-1, and Arnel Horne defeated Joshua Trimmingham 6-LOVE, 6-LOVE.

The semi-finals will be played this afternoon, at 1:00, Richard Hoyte will meet Miguel Francis, and Keshawn Butcher will play against Arnel Horne in the Men’s Singles semi-finals.

The Women’s Singles semi-finals will be at 2:00, when Gabrielle Benn will oppose Myka Williams, and Alex Humphrey will face Amarlia Benn.







