TREASURY-PAYROLL

Public Sector Workers will have to wait a little longer to receive the salary increases and back-pay which were expected at the end of this month.

A notice from the Office of the Accountant General says the Treasury was unable to process the increase and back-pay in time for January 2019.

The notice said this was due to the time of the announcement, and the scheduled date for the running of the monthly payroll.

It disclosed that the payment of salary increases and back-pay to Public Sector Workers, including Pensioners, Parliamentarians, Daily-Paid Workers and Minor-Salaried Workers, will now be made during the month of February.

According to the notice, some categories of non-pensionable workers will receive their renumeration with their weekly and fortnightly salary, while others will receive it with their monthly salary.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves had announced earlier this month that Public Servants would be getting salary increases this year.







