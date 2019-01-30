VINCENTIAN ATHLETES OVERSEAS LATEST

Four Vincentian athletes attending overseas Universities were in the spotlight last Saturday.

Akani Slater ran 47.91 seconds to win the Colleges and Clubs Division 400-metres as he competed for G. C Foster College at the Grace Jackson Athletics Championships in Jamaica.

In New York, Kasique Oliver did a personal best indoor time of 1 minute, 51.97 seconds in the 800-metres to finish 5th at the Dr. Sander Invitational Indoor Athletics Championships where Kimorie Shearman clocked 48.57 seconds to finish 10th in the 400-metres. Both represented Long Island University.

In Boston, at the John Thomas Athletics Classics, Zenron Chance recorded 49.73 seconds in the 400-metres to finish 38th as he competed for Kingsboro College, USA.







