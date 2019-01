Fort Duvernette House are the new Athletics Champions of the C.W. Prescod Primary after finishing the 2019 Championship on 377 points yesterday at Victoria Park.

Defending champions, Baleine House, with (362 points), were second, Soufriere House (328 points) third, and Charlotte House fourth on (311 points).

Thirty-one events were contested at yesterday’s Championships.







