METHODIST YOUTH

The Methodist Churches in St Vincent, will again be observing Youth Month during the month of February.

The month is geared towards fostering deeper fellowship and unity as youths in Christ and to observe the various talents and abilities present among youth. This year marks the twentieth year of Youth Month of activities in the Kingstown-Chateaubelair Circuit and will be guided by the theme: Limitless: Withholding Nothing.

The launch of Youth Month 2019 will be geared towards crime sensitisation and prevention and will bring together youths from both circuits of the Methodist Church in Saint Vincent, along with other denominations and youth organisations.

The official launch and opening takes place on Saturday February 2, starting with a march and culminating with a rally and sporting activities at the Calliaqua Playing Field where young persons will be meaningfully engaged in worship and sports. The march starts at the Calliaqua Anglican Church and through the community of Calliaqua.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related