Last evening, in the Women’s Division of the St. Vincent Brewery National Club Football Championships, K and R Strikers beat System Three 2-1 at Victoria Park.

Also, Sharpes 09 F.C and Parkside Rollers played to a 2-2 draw in the 1st Division Championship at the Campden Park Playing Field.







