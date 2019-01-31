POLICE LAUNCH

The second Youth Affairs/Police Band Apprentice Programme will be officially launched here this afternoon, at a ceremony to hosted jointly by the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force and the Youth Affairs Division in the Ministry of Social Development.

The Programme is an extension of the Youth Empowerment Service (YES) Programme, and was established by a Memorandum of Understanding between the Police Force and the Ministry responsible for Youth Affairs.

The aim of the programme is to facilitate the training of Youth for possible enlistment into the Police Band.

Today’s ceremony will take place at the Police Band Room at Old Montrose, from one this afternoon.

Remarks will come from Police Commissioner Colin John and Minister of Youth Affairs, Frederick Stephenson, and the Permanent Secretary in that Ministry, Nerissa Gittens-Macmillan.







