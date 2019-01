The St. Vincent Grammar School made a winning start to the 2019 Ministry of Education Under-15 30-overs Cricket Championship with a narrow 3-run victory over the Sandy Bay Secondary School at Arnos Vale (2) Playing Field yesterday.

The match was reduced to 20-overs because of rain.

The scores: St. Vincent Grammar School 97 off 19.3-overs, Sandy Bay Secondary School 94 for 6 off 20-overs.

The Championship will continue on Monday.







