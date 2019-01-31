SVG COMMUNITY COLLEGE TENNIS RESULTS

Amarlia Benn and her sister, Gabrielle will contest the Final of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Women’s Singles Tennis Championships, while Richard Hoyte and Arnel Horne will meet in the Final of the Men’s Singles Championship tomorrow at the National Tennis centre in Villa.

Yesterday, Armarlia Benn defeated Alexi Humphrey 6-LOVE, 6-2 in one Women’s Singles semi-final, while Gabrielle Benn defeated Myka Williams 6-4, 6-2 to clinch the other semi-final place, while Richard Hoyte reached the Men’s Singles Final with a 6-LOVE, 6-1 victory over Miguel Francis. Furthermore, Arnel Horne also qualified for the Men’s Singles final by beating Keshawn Butcher 6-LOVE, 6-1 in yesterday’s other Men’s Singles semi-final.

The Championships will close tomorrow afternoon with the Men’s and Women’s Singles Finals which will be played after the third place play-offs between Alexi Humphrey and Myka Williams in the Women’s Championship, and Keshawn Butcher and Miguel Francis in the Men’s Championship at 1:00.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related