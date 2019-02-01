Vincentians who wish to participate in the Assistant Language Teachers Programme in Japan are being advised to prepare for new experiences, and to be also prepared to serve as Ambassadors for St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The programme is being offered under the 2019 Japan Exchange and Teaching programme, JET.

Education Officer, Darrel Williams, who was the first Vincentian to participate in the programme, lived and worked in Japan from 2013 to 2016.

Mr. Williams said participants in the program will have to adapt to their environment.

Education Officer responsible for Foreign Languages, Darrel Williams, a former participant in the JET programme.

The deadline for applications to the Japan Exchange and Teaching programme is March 8th, 2019. Application forms and guidelines can be accessed on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, at www.foreign.gov.vc







