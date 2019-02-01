NATIONAL CRICKET WEEKEND FIXTURES

The National Lotteries Authority National Cricket Championships will continue this weekend with matches in all three Divisions, the Premier, First, and Women’s.

In the Premier Division, Victors (1) will face Guardian General Saints at the Sion Hill Playing Field, and at the Park Hill Playing Field, Team Rivals will meet New Haven Funeral Home North Leeward. Matches will start at 1:00, on Saturday, and 10:00, on Sunday.

In the Sunday League Super/50 Championship at 10:00, French Verandah St. Vincent Community College will tackle Combined Youths at Arnos Vale (2), then at Buccament, Jules Anthony North Leeward Northern Stars will oppose Rudy’s Electrical Unique Warriors, while the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (1) will play against Strike Eagles at Stubbs, and Smashers will take on Victors (2) at the Arnos Vale (1) Playing Field.

In the Women’s 40-overs Championship tomorrow at 12:30 noon, Super Strikers will play against Jules Anthony Northern Girls at Arnos Vale (2), and at Stubbs, J. G. Tigress and Sons will meet United Survivors.







