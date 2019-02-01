POLICE AND YOUNG TALENT

Commissioner of Police, Collin John is reminding young talented Vincentians that many opportunities await them in the global entertainment Industry once they apply themselves.

He made this statement on Thursday while delivering remarks during the launch of the Second Youth Affairs/Police Band Apprentice Programme.

Seventeen young people signed contracts during the ceremony, to formalize their participation in the Programme.

Commissioner John says vast opportunities await the young musical apprentices and he pointed out that members of the Police Band even make extra money working in the local music industry.

He said entertainment is a thriving global industry ad encouraged the apprentices to take their 1-year apprenticeship seriously because it can bring them gainful employment.







