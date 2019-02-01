STAR GARAGE LLOYD LEWIS CRICKET TEAM

The Star Garage Lloyd Lewis Memorial Cricket Team will be holding a meeting with the following players tomorrow afternoon at 2:00, at the Main Arnos Vale Playing Field to discuss plans for the National Cricket Championship.

They are Patmos Richards; player/coach, Anton Wright, Jonel Neil, Chalison John, Daniel Joseph, Elvis Woods, Troy Harry, Ritchelle Phillips, Nickron Mercury, Keifer Dougan, Deron Moses, Marlon Tommy and Joseph Stephens.

The meeting will also welcome any younger players who are interesting in becoming members of the team.







