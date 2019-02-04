WEST ST. GEORGE ATHLETICS RESULTS

Jack House (RED) with 463 points are the new champions of the West St. George Secondary Schoolathletics held last Friday at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

Second was Stephens House (GREEN) with 423 points, Hypolite (YELLOW) third with 407 points and fourth was Telfer House (BLUE).

One` Williams of Hypolite House with 37 points was the Junior Girls champion, and the Junior Boys champion was Kareem Davis also of Hypolite House with 31 points.

The Intermediate Girls champion was Ariella Brown of Hypolite House with 26 points, and Davids Holder of Telfer House with 15 points was the Boys champion.

Kalice Franklyn of Jack House with 21 points was the Senior Girls champion. O-ZEM Olliver of Jack House and Jessie Edwards of Stephens House with 22 points each tied for the Senior Boys Title.

One` Williams of Hypolite House was the Victrix Ludorium, Kareem Davis also of Hypolite House with 31 points was the Victor Ludorium.

Forty-six events were completed at last Friday’s Championships. Telfer House (BLUE) was last year’s champions.







