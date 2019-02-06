NATIONAL FOOTBALL KNOCKOUT RESULTS

The St. Vincent Brewery National Knock-out Football Cup opened at four venues yesterday.

Defending champions Sion Hill were sent packing, beaten 4-2 on penalty kicks by 1st Division Club Layou at Victoria Park here in Kingstown last night. The teams had earlier played to a 2-2 draw in regulation time.

Yesterday afternoon at the same venue, Owia United advanced to the round of 32 with a 4-1 victory over Sharpes.

At the Sion Hill Playing Field, Sharpes 09 F.C defeated DESCO 4-2, while at the Brigthon Brighton Playing Field, Volcanoes beat Brownstown 3-1 on penalty kicks, following a goalless draw in regulation time.

Today, Hope International will meet Pride and Joy at the Sion Hill Playing Field, and Hill View will oppose United Strikers at the Campden Park Playing Field.

At the Brighton Playing Field, SV United will play against Strike Force, and at Victoria Park, Je Belle will meet Richmond Hill, after which North Leeward Predators will clash with BESCO Pastures.

The Knock-out Cup involves the thirty-five Clubs, in the Premier Division and the 1st Division League Championships.

There will be no extra time in matches before the Semi-finals. At the end of regulation time, if the scores are leveled, the match will go straight to penalty kicks. The Semi-finals and final will be 80 minutes duration.







